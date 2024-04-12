Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], April 12 (ANI): Rebel Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Eshwarappa who was enraged over the son of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, BY Raghvendra contesting the polls from Shivamogga, is all set to file his nomination as an Independent candidate from the same constitiency defying the party command.

"Today I am filing my nominations. I have prayed at the temple for the welfare of the common people and so that I win in the elections. People have given their blessings...I have to fight the elections as an Independent and win. That is my interest," Eshwarappa said speaking to ANI on Friday ahead of filing his nominations.

Speaking about his previous discussion held with BJP high command in Delhi, the former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister said, "All talks of negotiations are over. There will be a direct contest now...All leaders and workers are with me. People are also with me. If I win, I will go to PM Narendra Modi."

Speaking on the Prime Minister's vision against dynasticism in political parties, Eshwarappa attacked PM Modi for fielding BS Yediyurappa's son, BY Vijayendra who is already the party president from Shivamogga.

"...PM Narendra Modi is saying that a party should not be in the hands of a family, but in Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa's son is BJP state president and wants to contest as an MP. I am contesting against it," Eshwarappa said.

Criticisinng the party over the exit of several leaders from the Karnataka BJP, Eshwarappa said, "Secondly, CT Ravi, Anantkumar Hegde, Nalin Kumar Kateel, Pratap Simha all 'Hindutvavadi' leaders have been thrown out. I am doing this so that 'Hindutvavadi' gets the place. Workers in Karnataka are angry with BJP leaders..."

Eshwarappa's son, Kantesh Eshwarappa, was demanding a ticket from the Haveri Lok Sabha constituency.

Kantesh Eshwarappa, son of Eshwarappa, who wanted to contest from Haveri was not granted a ticket by the BJP high command.

Kantesh Eshwarappa said that his father's decision to go against the party line is not against Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the high command but against family politics and the Yediyurappa family.

"It's not against the party, Modi. It's against the family politics. It's against the Yediyurappa family. We have to save the BJP in Karnataka. And my father is doing that. My father's vote will be the first vote for PM Modi in the 2024 election," Kantesh Eshwarappa said.

"Many 'Hindutvavadi' leaders have been side-lined by them," he further asserted.

Speaking about the performance of his father from Shivamogga he said, "My father will win from here and BY Raghavendra (BJP's candidate) will come third..."

On being declined the Haveri Lok Sabha seat by his party, Kantesh Eshwarappa said, "He (state BJP chief BY Vijayendra) does not want to encourage OBC youth. He does not want to encourage the Kuruba people. I am the only Kuruba leader who asked for a ticket from Haveri. You can ask BS Yediyurappa and Vijayendra why they did not give me a ticket.''

Earlier in April, Eshwarappa returned empty-handed to Shivamogga after he failed to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Following this, Eshwarappa reiterated that he is going to contest against BY Raghavendra in Shivamogga as he had announced earlier.

Putting up a condition he said, State BJP president B Y Vijayendra must be removed from president post then only he will agree to withdraw his decision not to contest in Shivamogga.

Attacking BS Yediyurappa and family saying "One family holding powers of state BJP which is hurting the sentiments of Hindu karyakarthas and BJP workers."

Earlier, ahead of the seeking the meeting with Amit Shah, Eshwarappa had made it clear that he would not change his decision to contest the election unless the state BJP president BY Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, is replaced before the polls. Eshwarappa said his fight is against the control of the BJP in the state "by one family".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to say that Congress has a family culture. Similarly, the BJP is in the hands of one family in the state. The party should be freed from that family. Party workers are hurt. I will compete and contest to relieve the pain of workers," he said.

He said the work of those who fought for Hindutva ideology and the organization should be respected.

"I'm contesting to fix the mess. I will not step back from the decision, I will pay my respects to you and come to Delhi," the BJP leader said.

Eshwarappa said his son had told him that even if he does not get a political future, "the party should be cleansed".

Voting for Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for 28 constituencies. Shivamogga will go to the polls on May 7. (ANI)

