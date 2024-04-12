New Delhi, April 12: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two accused, including the mastermind, in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, officials said. Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa were traced to their hideout near Kolkata and apprehended by an NIA team, they said.

Shazib was the one who placed the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the cafe and Taahaa was the mastermind behind the planning and execution of the blast, the officials said. "In the morning hours of April 12, 2024, NIA was successful in tracing the absconding accused near Kolkata where they were hiding under false identities," an official said. Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case: NIA Detains Suspects Adbul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb From West Bengal.

This pursuit was supported by coordinated action and cooperation among the NIA, central intelligence agencies and the state police agencies of West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala, the official added. Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Detains BJP Worker Sai Prasad in Connection With Explosion That Rocked Bengaluru, Says Report.

The NIA had last month announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of these two accused. An IED explosion rocked the cafe located on ITPL Road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, on March 1. The NIA took over the probe on March 3.

