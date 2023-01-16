New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Traffic movement is likely to be affected in and around central Delhi on Monday as several roads will remain closed for hours in view of a Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led roadshow.

The roadshow from Patel Chowk roundabout on Sansad Marg to Jai Singh Road Junction is expected to draw a large crowd and it will begin at 3 pm.

Special arrangements have been made to ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of the roadshow's route, the traffic police said.

Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to GPO, both carriageways), Jai Singh Road, Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg), Rafi Marg (Rail Bhawan roundabout to Sansad Marg), Jantar Mantar Road, Imtiaz Khan Marg and Bangla Sahib Lane will remain closed from 2:30 pm to 5 pm, according to a traffic advisory.

"During the roadshow, Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Park Street/Shankar Road, Minto Road, Mandir Marg, Barakhambha Road, Panchkuain Road, Raisina Road, Tolstoy Road, Janpath, Firozeshah Road, Rafi Marg (from Sunheri Masjid to Rail Bhawan), Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chemsford Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, DDU Marg, Ranjit Singh flyover, Talkatora Road and Pandit Pant Marg would remain affected," it stated.

The advisory stated that traffic will be diverted from Gol Dak Khana, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, Windsor roundabout, Rail Bhawan, Outer Connaught Circus-Sansad Marg Junction, Raisina Road-Jantar Mantar Road Junction, Janpath/Tolstoy Road Junction and Tolstoy Road-KG Marg.

Commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway, Nizamuddin Railway Station, ISBT and the IGI airport have been suggested to leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route.

The traffic police has also urged people to avail public transport to help decongestion of roads and asked commuters to park their vehicles only at designated parking lots.

"Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to normal flow of traffic. In case any unusual, unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the police," the advisory added.

