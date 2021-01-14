By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Amid speculation of Congress "fomenting trouble" in Haryana, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have said that the party-led government in the state was safe and they were in regular touch with their ally Jannayak Janta Party.

The remarks came in the wake of Congress Haryana chief Kumari Selja indicating that many MLAs of the ruling coalition were in touch with the party legislators.

BJP leaders said that there is no trouble in the coalition.

BJP leaders said that they have been meeting JJP MLAs to know their feelings about the farm laws. They asserted that BJP-JJP coalition government will complete its tenure.

Senior leaders, including party members of parliament, are in touch with MLAs of Jannayak Janata Party and independents in Haryana.

Agitation by the against the farm laws has caused some unease in the ruling coalition and fuelled speculation that Congress could woo some JJP legislators to bring down the Manohar Lal Khattar government in the state.

It is understood that the party has asked its senior leaders to maintain contact with legislators who are part of the BJP-JJP alliance in the state.

"Attention is also being paid to independent MLAs who are supporting the Khattar government," said a senior leader.

Sources said the party is keeping a watch on political developments in the state in the wake of the ongoing farmers' agitation against new farm laws.

BJP has 40 MLAs and JJP 10 in the 90-member state assembly. Four independents are also supporting the Khattar government. (ANI)

