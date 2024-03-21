Ranchi, Mar 20 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday demanded the disqualification of Mandu MLA Jai Prakash Bhai Patel as a member of the Jharkhand legislative assembly, hours after he joined the Congress.

In a letter to Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto, leader of the opposition Amar Kumar Bauri said that Patel won the Mandu assembly seat on BJP's symbol and became a member of the fifth Jharkhand legislative assembly.

Patel is currently holding the post of whip in the party, Bauri said.

"Violating the constitutional provisions, Patel has joined the Indian National Congress in Delhi on Wednesday, which comes under the purview of anti-defection law,” Bauri, the BJP legislator from Chandankiyari, mentioned in the letter.

He requested the Speaker to take immediate action against Patel under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution and the Disqualification Rules 2006.

“Disqualify him (Patel) from the membership of the legislative assembly,” he demanded.

Patel joined the Congress in New Delhi in the presence of AICC in-charge for Jharkhand Ghulam Ahmad Mir, state president Rajesh Thakur, state minister Alamgir Alam and the party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera.

Patel is a three-time MLA from the Mandu assembly seat, which is a part of the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency.

Earlier, he was an MLA of the JMM.

