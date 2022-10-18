Jammu, Oct 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Tuesday announced formation of a five-member committee to hold discussions with two groups of agitating government employees who have fled from the valley and are camping in Jammu, seeking their relocation in view of targeted killings by terrorists.

Displaced Kashmiri Pandits, employed under Prime Minister's package in the valley, are on protest strike at relief commissioner's office, while all reserved categories employees are also on protest strike near Panama chowk in the city since May following the killing of their colleagues – Rahul Bhat (revenue official) and Rajni Balla (teacher) by terrorists in their offices in central and south Kashmir, respectively.

Also Read | Gujarat Govt Okays Regularisation of Illegal Constructions on Payment of Impact Fees.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina constituted the committee which will be headed by former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh, which will meet the agitating groups to work out a way out of their issues, a BJP spokesperson said.

Raina asked the committee, whose members include general secretary Devinder K Manyal, spokesperson Girdhari Lal Raina, Chand Ji Bhat and Hira Lal Bhat to hold talks with both the groups and acquaint themselves with the exact aspirations of the stakeholders and the possible amicable solutions.

Also Read | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Hails Centre's Decision To Hike MSP of Six Rabi Crops.

Raina made a clear point that the party stands for the respectful living and the discharge of the duties by the employees in a secure atmosphere, the spokesperson said.

He said the party would take up the points formulated by the committee with the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and at other essential platforms.

“The party will stress for the time bound solutions to the issues (of the agitating employees),” the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)