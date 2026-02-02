Mumbai, February 2: Union Bank of India has announced a significant update to its senior management, appointing Sarvesh Ranjan as the new Chief General Manager (CGM), effective February 1. The elevation follows the retirement of the previous CGM, Shri Bhaskara Rao Kare, who completed his tenure on January 31, 2026. This transition is part of a broader leadership restructuring within the public sector bank aimed at strengthening its operational governance.

The appointment was formalised through regulatory filings with the stock exchanges in compliance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. Ranjan, who previously served as a General Manager, will now oversee critical functions including Central Reconciliation, Transaction Monitoring, and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) operations. RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: Economists Expect Pause in Repo Rate Cut as Reserve Bank of India Focuses on Liquidity Management and Fiscal Stability.

Who Is Sarvesh Ranjan?

Sarvesh Ranjan is a seasoned professional with approximately 30 years of experience in the banking sector. An engineering graduate by training, his career trajectory has spanned nearly every level of bank management. He has held pivotal roles across branch banking, regional and zonal offices, and the corporate headquarters.

Before his elevation to CGM, Ranjan was already a key figure at the bank, specifically managing the complex technical and regulatory aspects of transaction monitoring. His deep-rooted understanding of the bank’s internal systems is expected to provide stability during this leadership handover. Bank Holidays in February 2026: Check State-Wise Closures and RBI Schedule As Banks To Remain Closed on These Days Next Month.

Beyond his practical experience, Ranjan has invested heavily in advanced professional development. He completed a leadership development program focused on capacity building from the University of Applied Sciences in Switzerland and a similar program from the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad.

Additionally, Ranjan holds a specialized certification in IT and Cyber Security from the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT). This technical background is particularly relevant as Union Bank continues to enhance its digital security frameworks and fraud prevention measures.

The promotion of Sarvesh Ranjan is one of several recent changes at the top level of Union Bank. On the same day his appointment took effect, the bank also welcomed CA Dhirendra Jain as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), following the resignation of the former CFO for personal reasons.

These shifts come at a time when the bank is focused on maintaining strong financial growth and transparency. Market analysts view the internal promotion of long-standing executives like Ranjan as a move to ensure continuity and institutional knowledge within the bank’s executive ranks.

