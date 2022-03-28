Jaipur, Mar 28 (PTI) Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Monday asked the BJP to distribute coupons for petrol, diesel and LPG just like they "distributed" tickets for the movie "The Kashmir Files".

"BJP leaders were distributing tickets of 'The Kashmir Files' till yesterday. Now, they should distribute coupons for petrol, diesel and LPG," he told reporters outside the state assembly here.

The minister's remarks came as petrol price was hiked by 30 paise a litre and diesel by 35 paise on Monday, taking the total increase in rates in the last one week to Rs 4-4.10 per litre.

The Rajasthan food and civil supplies minister also accused the saffron party of following the policy of 'Ravan' and not 'Lord Ram'.

"They (BJP) do not follow the policy of Lord Ram, they follow the policy of Ravan. Ravan was a deceiver, but Lord Ram did not deceive anyone. Lord Ram treated everyone without any bias.

"BJP is not a devotee of Ram, they are Ravan bhakts...," he alleged.

Talking about 'The Kashmir Files', Khachariyawas said, "BJP leaders should also tell the people that there was a BJP government at the Centre when Kashmiri Pandits migrated and the party is responsible.

"They (BJP) are sinners, they want Hindus and Muslims to fight. They want to divide Sikh and Christians and run their shops. People may die due to inflation and unemployment, it does not make any sense to them. But, BJP's lies will not last long," he added.

Asked about the FIR against the son of a Congress MLA and four others for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Dausa district, the minister said the matter is under investigation and the law will take its own course.

