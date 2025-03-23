New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that the party has spent the last decade criticizing AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and intends to continue doing so for the next five years.

Speaking to reporters, Bharadwaj said, "BJP feels that they spent the last 10 years abusing Arvind Kejriwal and will do the same in the next 5 years. Now we want that you (BJP) should show some work and not make excuses." The statement comes amid ongoing political tensions between the two parties ahead of upcoming elections in the national capital.

Meanwhile earlier today, AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal attended the programme on Shaheed Diwas 2025.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor attacked the BJP government, accusing the government of removing the pictures of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar after returning to power.

The former Delhi Chief Minister also criticised the BJP government over its Mahila Samriddhi Yojna, under which the party had promised in its election manifesto to provide financial assistance of Rs 2500 to women per month.

Speaking at 'Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam' event at its headquarters here, Kejriwal said, "We consider Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb Ambedkar our ideals. There are pictures of both of them in our house and in every office of the Delhi and Punjab governments. The first thing the new government in Delhi did was to remove the pictures of both. We were waiting for them (BJP) to announce Rs 2,500 to women. But they removed the pictures of Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb and put up pictures of their leaders first..."

He alleged that Congress did not stage a protest when the BJP removed the pictures.

"When we put up the pictures of these two, Congress protested that Gandhiji's picture was not put up. However, when the BJP removed the photos of these two, Congress did not say anything. There is a collusion between these two...," Kejriwal said. (ANI)

