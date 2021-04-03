Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 3 (ANI): Two days after a video surfaced on social media purportedly of EVMs being found in a BJP candidate's car in Patharkandi constituency following the second round of polling in Assam, the Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of stealing EVMs and said that the party has resorted to everything that can be categorised as 'undemocratic'.

"BJP has resorted to everything that can be categorised as undemocratic. As soon as the picture started clearing out, the BJP has gone from bad to worse. It started from blackmailing and threatening, then to coercion and temptation, and finally to stealing EVMs," said the statement issued by Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Sushmita Dev after a press conference here today.

The party demanded that an FIR be lodged against the BJP MLA from Patharkandi Krishnendu Paul and he be immediately questioned to uncover the truth around the EVMs found in his car.

It further accused the BJP of division, distortion, and deceit.

"5 years of their rule in Assam has put a stamp on this. While the Congress party believes in treating everyone equally and fairly, BJP's politics is centered around hatred. Last 5 years have seen an unprecedented downfall in Assam's economic prowess, peace in the state, and severe damage to the Assamese identity," read the statement.

The party described 'spewing hatred and economic mismanagement as the hallmark of BJP's governance in the last five years in Assam.

The statement said, "Supari syndicate, Coal syndicate, division on religious lines, spewing hatred and economic mismanagement have been the hallmark of BJP's governance in the last 5 years. BJP's election campaign and the manner of its campaign is just a continuation of its governance ideology."

Thanking the Election Commission for barring BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma from campaigning in the ongoing Assam assembly elections for 48 hours, Congress further listed the actions that the party thinks EC needs to take in view of the Assam assembly elections.

The party demanded the disqualification of Sarma from contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021, stating that the charges against him are of serious misconduct.

It further sought deferment of elections on the Tamulpur assembly constituency after the Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) candidate Rangja Khungur Basumatary withdrew from contesting the election.

The party further demanded that all EVM-related incidences be investigated including Diphu and Karimganj and due diligence be followed in the third phase of polling.

The Congress in its statement alleged that the BJP has throughout the election campaign attempted to destroy tenets of democracy and the Assamese identity.

Stating that the Congress grand alliance garnered support on the basis of its five guarantees, the party in its concluding statement said, "After the support, Congress Grand Alliance has received for its five Guarantees and the last phase of polling draws closer, the writing is on the wall. The Congress party is committed to working with each and every person of Assam to collectively take the state on the development and prosperous path."

The second phase of Assembly polls was held in 39 constituencies across 13 districts of Assam on Thursday.

A voter turnout of 74.76 per cent was recorded during the second phase. Polling for the third and last phase will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

