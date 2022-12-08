Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Ahmedabad's Vejalpur, Amit Thaker on Thursday exuded confidence in the party forming the 'double engine' government once again with a huge majority in Gujarat stating that the people of the state have to advance further.

Thaker is contesting against Aam Aadmi Party's Kalpesh Patel and Congress' Rajendra Patel from the seat.

Speaking to ANI, Thaker said that no party has been able to "come between" PM Modi and Gujarat for the past 27 years.

"This is PM Modi's Gujarat and no party has come between him and Gujarat for 27 years. Development is a model of Gujarat. The people of Gujarat have to advance further. BJP is the first choice for development and security. PM Modi has ensured Gujarat's name in the world. The double-engine government will get a huge majority," he said.

The counting of votes began on Thursday at 8 am on the 182 seats of the state amid tight security.

Earlier, the District Magistrate of Ahmedabad, Dhaval Patel said that a 3-layer security arrangement has been made for the peaceful counting of votes.

"Entry and exit for the police, media, and staff have been established. A separate control room has been established for the police. Everything is in place. The counting from EVM will start half an hour after the postal ballots. 3-layer security arrangements have been made for peaceful counting. State police, state reserve police and CAPF have been deployed," he said.

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Hardik Patel predicted that his party will win over 130 seats, the most by the party to date in the Gujarat Assembly elections, and expressed optimism that the BJP will undoubtedly form the government for the seventh time in the state.The ruling BJP in Gujarat is aiming for a seventh straight term in the state.

The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections began at 8 am today to decide the fate of the candidates.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the counting, Patel said, "The party which hurt the religious beliefs of

Gujarat cannot become successful here. We will get 135 to 145 seats. we are definitely going to form the government. Do you have any doubts?"

Patel said that the people believe in the BJP as the party has provided safety and security to the people during its rule, adding that it has also met the expectations of the people.

"The government is being formed on the basis of work. No riots/terrorist attacks here in the past 20 years. People know BJP met their expectations. They press 'Lotus' as their future will be safe under BJP. It did good governance&strengthened this trust," he said.

Hardik Patel, who was earlier in Congress contested from Viramgam, one of the 182 assembly constituencies. Patel, who switched from Congress to the BJP this June contested against Congress' Lakha Bharwad and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Amarsinh Thakore.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes also began in the Morbi district where the bridge collapse tragedy took place claiming over 130 lives.

The counting began on three assembly seats in Morbi today which include Morbi Maliya, Tankara Paddhari and Wankaner Kuvadva.

The result will be declared after 22 rounds of EVM machine on 14-14 tables.

Earlier on December 1 and 5, Assembly elections in Gujarat were held in two phases.

Meanwhile, the exit polls have indicated a clear win for the incumbent BJP in Gujarat. (ANI)

