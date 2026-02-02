New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will have around four to five speakers participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Parliament today, as the total time allocated for the debate is 18 hours spread over three days.

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the debate in the evening of February 4.

"Today, we will have around 4-5 speakers from BJP because the total time kept is 18 hours. So, as per that, we have 3 days of discussion (Motion of Thanks to the President's Address). PM will reply in the evening of 4th February," Rijiju said.

He further explained that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has been allotted around 55 per cent of the total discussion time, in line with parliamentary norms.

"So, keeping that in mind, since NDA will have around 55 per cent of the time, I think 5-6 speakers today. I am told that after the Motion is moved by Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by Tejasvi Surya, the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, will speak," the minister added.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition on the Budget 2026, Rijiju also accused it of deliberately ignoring what he described as the positive aspects of the Union Budget. "The Opposition is not ready to see the positive aspects of the Budget. I cannot do anything about it," he said.

Emphasising the global attention to India's economic roadmap, Rijiju said the Union Budget is being closely watched not just domestically but also internationally. "The entire world is watching the Budget of the country; this is not just for Indians. Congress and its people have a negative approach to the Budget and they want to send a negative message to the people," he said.

The Motion of Thanks to the President's Address is a key parliamentary exercise, allowing members of both Houses of Parliament to debate the government's policy direction and priorities outlined at the start of the Budget Session.

The motion of thanks began for President Droupadi Murmu's address in the Lok Sabha. Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sarbananda Sonowal rose to initiate the debate. He called the President's address "remarkable" and lauded the President for being the country's first tribal President.

"I realise that when I am asked to move the motion on the President's address to the joint assembly of the parliament on January 28th, it is a matter of immense honour and privilege bestowed on me. The President's address has been remarkable. First in the new quarter of the year, setting the stage for the next 25 years," he said. (ANI)

