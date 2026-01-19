New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to officially declare its new national president on January 20 at the BJP party headquarters in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the event around 11:30 am. Including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh BJP party source told ANI, also as per the press release issued on January 16, K Laxman, National Returning Officer for 'Sangathan Parv'.

Also Read | ‘Crorepati’ Beggar of Indore: ‘Beggar-Free’ Drive Uncovers Millionaire Posing As Destitute in Indore’s Sarafa Bazaar, Owns 3 Houses and Several Vehicles.

BJP mentioned that the official announcement process regarding the National President will take place between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm. Nitin Nabin is currently serving as the working president.

The BJP's National President Election process kicked off after 30 out of 36 State Presidents were elected, exceeding the required 50 per cent threshold. The Election Schedule was announced on January 16, 2026, along with the Electoral Roll.

Also Read | Karni Sena Files Police Complaint Against Rinku Singh Over AI-Generated Hindu Deity Video.

As scheduled, the nomination process took place today, January 19, 2026, between 2 PM and 4 PM. A total of 37 sets of Nomination Papers were received in favour of Nitin Nabin for the post of National President, with proposals from top leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Laxman also announced that Nitin Nabin has been proposed for the post of BJP National President after 37 sets of Nomination Papers were received in his favour.

The BJP leader said that the process to elect the party's national president was initiated after the election of 30 State Presidents across 36 states.

In a post on X, Laxman wrote, "BJP's organisational structure is our greatest strength. Under the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Sangathan Parv', the election process for the post of National President was successfully completed today in my capacity as National Returning Officer. This process further strengthens the party's democratic, transparent and worker-centric traditions. ~ Under the BJP's Sangathan Parv, the election process for the post of National President was conducted successfully in my capacity as National Returning Officer. This transparent and democratic process once again reflects the party's strong organisational values and its deep commitment to internal democracy."

https://x.com/drlaxmanbjp/status/2013220193351454802

"The BJP National President Election process was initiated after the election of 30 State Presidents out of 36 States, well above the required number of completing a minimum of 50 per cent of the States. Now, after the period of withdrawal, in my capacity as National Returning Officer, Sangathan Parv, Bharatiya Janata Party, I hereby announce that only 1 name, that of Shri Nitin Nabin, has been proposed for the post of National President of Bharatiya Janata Party," Laxman said in a press statement.

Nitin Nabin is set to be elected unopposed as the BJP's 12th National President, making him the youngest to hold the post at 45. The announcement will take place tomorrow, January 20, marking a significant leadership transition in the party.

According to the BJP's constitution, any 20 members of the electoral college of a state can jointly propose the name of a person who has been an active member for four terms and has 15 years of membership for the post of national president. However, such a joint proposal should come from at least five states where elections for the national council have been completed. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)