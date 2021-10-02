Hamirpur (HP), Oct 2 (PTI) Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the BJP will win the bypolls to a Lok Sabha and three Assembly segments in Himachal Pradesh later this month, trashing the Congress claim that his party has lost the ground.

The bypolls to the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbel-Kotkhai Assembly segments will be held on October 30.

Thakur said the Congress leaders were living in a "fool's paradise" as they have not understood the ground reality.

Whenever the Congress made such claims, it was forced to bite the dust, the BJP leader said.

The Union minister claimed that his party is united and strong enough to win the elections as people want the BJP to rule the nation and the state.

Addressing reporters at Sujanpur Tira on the first day of his two-day tour of his home district Hamirpur, Thakur said names of candidates will be declared by the party high command, for which a meeting of the election committee will be held shortly.

He had a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he had no faith on Indian vaccines for Covid and it is not clear whether he had himself got vaccinated or not.

On the cleanliness programme of the Congress, he said it was simply a fraud with people.

On inflation, Thakur said Congress leaders should remember what were the prices of essential commodities during their rule at the Centre.

The prices are under control and people are happy with decisions of the BJP-led Union and state governments, he claimed.

Earlier in the day, he took part in a blood donation programme organised by a local organisation and honoured sanitation workers of Sujanpur Tira .

