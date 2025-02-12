Jaipur, Feb 12 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday alleged that the BJP toppled the VP Singh government in protest against OBC reservation.

Countering a statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader said the BJP's history has always been against the Dalits, deprived and backwards.

"BJP toppled the VP Singh government in protest against OBC reservation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a statement to mislead the public that the Congress had opposed OBC reservation and Mandal Commission. Pradhan Mantri ji, the first Backward Class Commission was constituted in 1953 during the tenure of Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru under the chairmanship of Kaka Saheb Kalekar to find out the social status of OBCs," he said in a post on X.

The Congress leader said that the Mandal Commission was constituted in 1979 as the second Backward Class Commission.

"Why do BJP leaders forget that in 1989 when VP Singh's government implemented the Mandal Commission's recommendations, the BJP withdrew support from his government in protest and toppled VP Singh's government," he said.

Gehlot further said the Rohini Commission, formed by the Modi government itself, has also recommended a caste census but the Central government is not accepting it yet.

"Congress has always been in favour of social justice, but the history of BJP has always been against Dalits, deprived and backward people," he said.

