Nahan (HP), Mar 13 (PTI) Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday alleged the party, which was rejected by the people of the state 15 months back, has failed to digest the defeat and is now trying to capture the power through money power.

Addressing a public meeting in Shillai assembly constituency of Sirmaur district after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 110 crore, Sukhu blamed the BJP for the ongoing political crisis in the state and alleged that the party is trying to murder democracy.

This is an unethical political practice which was never witnessed in the state since Himachal came into existence, he said, and added that the people of this "Devbhumi" will never forgive those forces who were trying to destabilise the state.

"No conspiracy of BJP would be allowed to be succeeded and the present Congress government will complete its five-year term comfortably," the chief minister added.

Expressing his resolve to fight the ongoing political crisis in the ruling party in Himachal Pradesh, CM said that he has 35 years of experience in active politics which was full of struggle.

He said, "I am not a power hungry person. I was offered a ministerial berth in Himachal Pradesh by former chief minister Virbhadra Singh many times, but I chose to be in the organisation and struggle for the improvement of the party throughout my career."

"For the welfare of the state, I will fight in every situation with my full ability, I won't give up so easily," he added.

Showing no signs of any compromise to resolve the ongoing political crisis in the state, Sukhu said six Congress rebel MLAs are regretting their act of back-stabbing the Congress and selling their soul. They will never be forgiven by the people, he added.

These MLAs have broken the faith reposed in them by thousands of voters and have betrayed the values of devbhumi Himachal Pradesh, which is unacceptable to the people of the state, he said.

Accusing the BJP of financial mismanagement, Sukhu said when he took over, the coffers were empty and there was no money to run even the day-to-day expenses of the government.

After struggling for the past 15 months to save money and plugging all the routes of corruption, the government has earned additional Rs 2200 crore which were being spent on giving pension to women, improving health services and education along with running several welfare activities in the state.

