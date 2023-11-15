Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 15 (ANI): Days after the appointment of BY Vijayendra as Karnataka BJP chief, BJP leader KS Eshwarappa welcomed the party decision and said that he would develop the organisation and help the party win all 28 (Lok Sabha) seats in Karnataka.

KS Eshwarappa said, "He is a youngster from Karnataka. He has complete fighter blood of Yediyurappa. He will definitely develop the organisation and help the party win all 28 (Lok Sabha) seats in Karnataka. We will all work together and win all 28 seats. We will make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister."

Earlier, Newly appointed Karnataka BJP State President, Vijayendra Yediyurappa, met with JD(S) MP and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda at his residence in Bengaluru on Monday.

"I met former PM Deve Gowda ji and sought his blessings. I have also sought his support for our party, as we will work together to win a maximum number of seats in Karnataka during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," the newly elected BJP Chief said after meeting the former PM.

On being appointed as the BJP President for Karnataka, Vijayendra said, "I would like to thank our national president, JP Nadda, PM Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah for having faith in me and giving me such a big opportunity to serve as the BJP president for the state of Karnataka. I'm really thankful to all the national leaders."

The BJP and the JDs recently announced a seat-sharing agreement for the 2024 polls after the JDs performed poorly in the recently concluded assembly elections. In the assembly elections, the JDS could win just 19 seats.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Vijayendra said that he would try his best to ensure BJP gets a landslide victory in Karnataka in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I'm really happy to take up this responsibility under the guidance of all our senior leaders in the state of Karnataka. I want to ensure we win the maximum seats to strengthen PM Modi's hand," Vijayendra said.

The appointment of BJP Karnataka president had been pending since the party's loss in the Assembly election in the state in May this year. (ANI)

