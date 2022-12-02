Jammu, Dec 2 (PTI) The BJP on Friday undertook massive organisational changes in the party by appointing 30 leaders to different posts including district presidents in the union territory.

All districts of Jammu region have new district presidents as also of Kashmir division, BJP spokesman Purnima Sharma said.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: 60% Females and 65% Males Voted in First Phase, Total Turnout 63.31%.

Former Jammu Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta is appointed as vice-president of the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit, while senior leader Ashok Bhat has been appointed as the new president of Srinagar district, she said.

The step was taken by the BJP leadership after publication of the final electoral roll of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday last with the highest-ever net addition of more than 7.72 lakh voters. This electoral process is step towards conducting of the assembly elections in J&K.

Also Read | Qutub Minar Row: Delhi Court to Pass Order on December 12 on Review Plea Against Dismissal of Intervention Application.

"Large scale organisational changes has been undertaken in the BJP as president of J&K unit Ravinder Raina nominted new districts presidents," the BJP spokesman said.

Raina took the decision after consultation with BJP national president J P Nadda, national general secretary (Org) B L Santhosh, national general secretary and incharge J&K Tarun Chugh, J&K Seh-Prabhari Ashish Sood and J&K seneral secretary (Org) Ashok Koul, the spokesman said.

Ayodhya Gupta is nominated as the J-K BJP secretary, she said.

Advocate Purnima Sharma (former deputy mayor) is nominated as the party's J-K spokesperson, she said.

In all 27 leaders were appointed as new district presidents, she said.

Parmodh Kapahi is nominated as president of Jammu district followed by Omi Khajuria as president of Jammu north district, the spokesman said.

Similarly, Rekha Mahajan is nominated as president of Jammu south district followed by Sunil Shastri nominated as president of Jammu border district, she said.

While Chand Ji Bhat is nominated as the president of Kashmir displaced district, she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)