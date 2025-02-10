New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Following the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad hit out at the BJP and said that the party would have to answer for the atrocities that have happened in Manipur.

Azad said, "The resignation should have been given two years ago since the ethnic violence took place. Attrocities were caused against women and children. It is very sad that the government sitting in the centre does not know how to run governments. There is so much anger among the common people, which cannot be described. BJP will have to answer for the atrocities that have happened in Manipur."

Also Read | BJP Urges Delhi LG VK Saxena To Restore 'Sheesh Mahal' to Its Original State; Expedite Probe Into Violations.

Earlier today Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister was long overdue as the violence in the state has been carrying on for over two years.

"It was long overdue. This has been carrying on for over two years in Manipur," Priyanka said.

Also Read | Sudden Death in Chennai: 25-Year-Old Man Collapses and Dies While Dancing To Celebrate Friend’s Team’s Win in Cricket Tournament.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that the BJP "hurriedly" took the decision just before the opposition parties were about to bring a no-confidence motion.

"We all know that the hate politics of the BJP, especially the RSS and its organisations in Manipur has crossed its limits. After 22 months, the BJP has acted on it. And before the Congress party and other opposition parties were about to bring a no-confidence motion, they hurriedly took this decision," Tagore said.

Biren Singh tendered his resignation to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhawan on Sunday nearly two years after the violence marred the state. Singh was accompanied by BJP president A Sharda, BJP's North East Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra, along with at least 19 MLAs.

The violence between the Meitei and the Kuki communities in Manipur erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023, following the Manipur High Court order directing the state to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)