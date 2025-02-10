Chennai, February 10: A 25-year-old man tragically collapsed and died while celebrating his friend’s cricket victory at YMCA Grounds in Nandanam. The deceased, identified as Karthik, was joyfully dancing with his friends when he suddenly experienced severe breathing difficulties. Moments later, he collapsed and lost consciousness, prompting his friends to rush him to a nearby private hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Karthik, a 25-year-old man from Kallidaikurichi in Tirunelveli, had been working at a private computer firm in Koyambedu for three years and lived in a rented apartment with friends in Thyagaraya Nagar. On Saturday evening, he joined his friends at the Nandanam YMCA Ground, where a cricket tournament for company employees was held. Indore Man Suffers Heart Attack While Playing Badminton, Dies After Refusing To Take Medicine Due to Jain Tradition 'Navkarsi'.

According to reports, a cricket tournament for company employees was held at the ground, where Karthik’s friend’s team won the match. As the group danced in celebration, Karthik suddenly experienced breathing difficulties, collapsed, and lost consciousness. His friends rushed him to a nearby private hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Sudden Death Caught on Camera: Youth Suffers Heart Attack While Playing Cricket in Maharashtra’s Jalna, Dies (Disturbing Video).

Investigations revealed that Karthik had a history of respiratory distress and seizures since childhood. The Saidapet Police have registered a case and are conducting further inquiries to determine the exact cause of his death.

