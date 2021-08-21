Galog (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday evening reached Galog in Himachal Pradesh as a part of the ongoing 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' and exuded confidence that BJP will retain power in the next state assembly elections.

While interacting with the localities, Anurag said, "I have to wait for forty days after becoming the Sports Minister to meet my people of Himachal Pradesh. I will carry the dignity and respect of this soil."

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Schocker: Man Sets Fiancee on Fire After Pouring Petrol While She Was Sleeping in Vizianagaram.

The minister further added, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought development in the state. Modi has given AIIMS in Bilaspur, and six medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh."

Earlier, on Friday, Thakur paid tributes at Shaheed Sthal in Bilaspur and lauded the efforts of the Indian Army personnel.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief at Loss of Lives in Road Accident in Maharashtra’s Buldhana, Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2,00,000 to Next Kin of Deceased.

The newly inducted cabinet Ministers embarked on Jan Ashirwad Yatra as they could not be introduced in Parliament earlier this month due to repeated ruckus by the opposition parties. The Yatra which started on August 16, continued till August 20, is aimed at seeking the blessings of the people by the 43 new ministers introduced in the Cabinet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)