Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 30 (ANI): BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul on Sunday said her party would speak in the assembly on the Manipur issue over which a resolution has been moved by the TMC but it would also like to speak about issues faced by women in West Bengal.

"They are getting this motion tomorrow and we will speak on it but along with that, we will speak on issues faced by women of West Bengal also," Agnimitra Paul said.

Stressing the need to discuss women's issues in her own state first, the BJP MLA from Asansol South said, "In West Bengal Assembly, we need to first speak on West Bengal and then Manipur. We are ready to speak on both states."

The date to move the resolution on violence in Manipur in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly was finalised in the Business Advisory Committee meeting on July 26.

Reacting to the resolution on Manipur being brought by the TMC in the Assembly, Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendhu Adhikari had earlier said that it is a "politically motivated" move.

"There must be discussion on the atrocities happening against women in West Bengal, it's not about just Manipur, this resolution (by TMC) is politically motivated...", West Bengal LoP Suvendhu Adhikari said.

Meanwhile, the 21-member multi-party delegation of MPs of the Opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) that returned to the national capital after assessing the situation in the strife-torn state, will meet at the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber in Parliament on Monday to brief the situation of the northeastern state.

The MPs who were part of the delegation will brief floor leaders of I.N.D.I.A alliance in the Parliament building at 9:30 am on Monday. (ANI)

