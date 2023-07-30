New Delhi, July 30: A Delhi-bound Air India flight returned to Melbourne due to a medical emergency after being airborne for more than one hour on Sunday morning, according to an airline official. The flight AI309, operated with a Boeing Dreamliner, took off again after de-planing the unwell passenger and his family members and later landed at Delhi airport in the evening at around 2130 hours. IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Karachi Airport in Pakistan Due To Medical Emergency, Passenger Dies.

The official said that one passenger was feeling unwell and a doctor onboard suggested that the passenger needed to be hospitalised. Since it was a medical emergency, the flight which was airborne for a little over one hour returned to Melbourne in the morning, the official said. Air India Plane Emergency Landing in Russia: Airline to Send Ferry Flight to Magadan Airport to Take Stranded Passengers to San Francisco.

Details about the number of passengers onboard could not be immediately ascertained.

