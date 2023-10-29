Indore, Oct 29 (PTI) Businessman Robert Vadra, son-in-law of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, on Sunday said the ruling BJP will suffer a drubbing in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections like Karnataka and the Congress will win with an overwhelming majority.

“BJP had toppled the government in Karnataka. We (Congress) had won the assembly elections there and voters gave them (the BJP) a shock. The same thing will happen in Madhya Pradesh because they (BJP) had pulled down the government here as well (in 2020),” Vadra told PTI at Indore airport.

He alleged the BJP was running government by misusing Central agencies.

"People are very upset with this tendency of the BJP and they want a change of regime," Vadra claimed.

Vadra said he is on a religious trip in Madhya Pradesh to visit Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

The polling for 230 assembly seats in the state is scheduled for November 17.

The Kamal Nath-led Congress government collapsed in March 2020, nearly 15 months after coming to power, when 22 MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned and joined the BJP, which returned to power under Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

