Agartala, Mar 13 (PTI) A 61-year-old BJP member, who was injured in a clash with CPI(M) supporters in West Tripura district, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Agartala on Monday, police said.

Tapan Kumar Bhowmik was injured along with seven other BJP members in a clash with CPI(M) supporters at Gurkhabasti in West Tripura district on March 2, the day on which the assembly election results were declared.

Also Read | Delhi University Students Claim Mix-up in Question Papers During Exam for School of Open Learning.

"All the eight injured BJP members were admitted to the GBP Hospital in Agartala. Bhowmik who suffered injuries on his head underwent surgery. Today, he died at the hospital," a senior police officer told PTI.

Of the four persons named in the police case, two have been arrested and a search is on for the rest, he said.

Also Read | Disproportionate Assets Case: Supreme Court Declines to Entertain Plea on Closure of CBI Enquiry Against Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav.

Alleging inaction by the police, hundreds of BJP supporters blocked the airport road for an hour.

"Police managed to arrest only two of the accused while the other two are still at large. We want the police to arrest all the accused persons immediately," said Jiban Deb, a local BJP leader.

Getting to know about the road blockade, former deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Verma of the BJP rushed to the spot.

"I strongly condemn the incident. The deceased was a genuine BJP supporter and a good human being. The CPI(M), which is raising the issue of post-poll violence, is itself accused in this case," he told reporters.

The road blockade was withdrawn after assurance from the police that all the accused will be arrested soon.

CPI(M) state committee member Pabitra Kar claimed the incident was the "result of retaliation".

Hundreds of BJP supporters who were celebrating the party's victory in the assembly elections entered a house in Gurkabasti, and made lewd comments, targetting the daughter of the house owner, he alleged

"It is natural, there will be retaliation in self-defence. However, every death is unwanted. Let the police investigate the incident," Kar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)