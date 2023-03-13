New Delhi, March 13: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain an application seeking the closure of preliminary enquiry by the CBI in 2013 into the alleged acquisition of disproportionate assets by late former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the petition is without merit.

The petitioner Vishwanath Chaturvedi has approached the Supreme Court seeeking direction to the CBI to place the investigation report of the case before the top court or jurisdictional magistrate in view of the directions issued by the top court in the judgments of March 1, 2007 and December 13, 2012.

The top court on Monday noted that judgment of the top court was of 2007 and 2012 and the CBI closed the enquiry on August 7, 2013 and submitted a report to CVC in 2013. The court also observed that the plea was filed in 2019, six years after the CBI submitted its report to CVC.

The court said that the petition is without merit and dismissed it. In the plea, the petitioner submitted that the matter as it stands today without even a registration of the FIR, has already been delayed inordinately and unnecessarily and the unusual delay in filing regular case against the offenders has not only caused some irremediable and irrecoverable damaged to the whole case, but also raised serious questions of credibility and integrity of our investigating agencies.

The petitioner said that till date the respondent CBI has failed to intimate the status of the case nor information about the filing of any final report either before the jurisdictional magistrate or failed to inform to the top court in view of the directions issued in the reported in the two judgments in 2007 and 2012.

