Durgapur (West Bengal) [India], April 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dilip Ghosh said that he will be careful with his language after the Election Commission of India censured him for derogatory remarks against the dignity of women.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said on Monday, "I have said earlier too that I will be careful with my language. Before this, Mamata Banerjee was also banned (from campaigning). This keeps happening...Debates keep happening but one should be careful with their language."

The Commission, in its order on Monday, after the receipt of his reply to notices issued to him over Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations, said that they are convinced that the leader made a low-level personal attack and thus violated the provisions of MCC.

He has been warned to remain careful with public utterances during the Model Code of Conduct period. His election-related communications will be specially and additionally monitored by the Commission from this time on, the Commission said.

A copy of the warning notice was also sent to party chiefs to sensitise their functionaries to be careful while communicating in the public domain and refrain from any such derogatory comments and violations of MCC guidelines, the Commission said.

It may be recalled that the Election Commission issued a show cause notice to Dilip Ghosh, MP from West Bengal for his objectionable and disrespectful comment against West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee. Ghosh later claimed that he had made the comments in a political context.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh earlier stirred controversy over his 'indecent' remarks against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, on his morning walk in Durgapur, West Bengal, on March 26, said that wherever Mamata Banerjee goes, she calls herself the daughter of that state, and "she must identify her own father."

"When Didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) goes to Goa, she calls herself the daughter of Goa. When she goes to Tripura, she says that she is the daughter of Tripura. She should first identify her own father," he said.

BJP issued a notice seeking clarification from Dilip Ghosh regarding his remarks on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Trinamool Congress had also filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh for allegedly making controversial remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Dilip Ghosh from the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency in this election.

Elections in the 42 parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal will be held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 22 of the 42 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 18. The other two seats were won by the Congress.

In 2014, the Trinamool Congress won 34 of the 42 seats, while the BJP and the CPM managed to get only 2. The Indian National Congress (INC) managed to win 4 seats. (ANI)

