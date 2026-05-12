India News | BJP's Rahul Sinha Slams TMC After SC Asks It to File Fresh Pleas Related to SIR in West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 12 (ANI): As the Supreme Court suggested that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee may file fresh pleas related to deletions of names in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in West Bengal, BJP MP Rahul Sinha said that the party has "no shame."

The apex court on Monday suggested to the TMC that it may file separate applications raising grievances regarding the Election Commission of India's SIR exercise, which the party claimed had an impact on the 2026 Assembly election results.

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BJP MP Rahul Sinha told ANI, "Will TMC be able to form the government if it gets the 31 seats? They have no shame."

This comes after the TMC submitted to the court that voter deletions carried out during the SIR exercise had materially affected election results. Appearing for the party, Kalyan Banerjee pointed out that in one constituency, the Trinamool Congress had lost by a margin of 862 votes while nearly 5,000 appeals seeking inclusion in the voter list remained pending.

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During the hearing, the court observed that concerning pending appeals filed by claimants seeking inclusion in voter rolls, it would seek a report from the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court and examine how the issue could be resolved expeditiously.

Counsel appearing for the Election Commission of India responded that any alleged lapses in the SIR process could be answered by the ECI and that grievances relating to election results would have to be raised through election petitions. Banerjee, however, submitted that the ECI's SIR exercise itself would form a ground in such election petitions.

In the West Bengal Assembly Elections, the BJP secured 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly, while the TMC won 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years. The BJP formed its first-ever government in West Bengal, with Suvendu Adhikari elected as the Chief Minister. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)