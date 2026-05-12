NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: Centre Orders Re-Exam After Paper Leak Allegations, CBI Probe Launched

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New Delhi, May 12: Amid allegations of a paper leak and examination irregularities, the Centre on Tuesday cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 and announced that the country's biggest undergraduate medical entrance test will be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately. The Government has also referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the allegations. In a statement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process.

"On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately," the statement said. The agency said the "present examination process could not be allowed to stand." NEET UG 2026 Exam Conducted on May 3 Cancelled After Rajasthan Paper Leak Allegations; CBI to Probe.

The NTA further said the Government of India has decided to hand over the matter to the CBI for a "comprehensive inquiry" into the allegations. "NTA will extend full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires," it said. Acknowledging the inconvenience caused to students and parents, the agency said the decision was taken to preserve the credibility of the examination system. "The decision has been taken because the alternative would have caused greater and more lasting damage to that trust," the statement read.

The agency clarified that the registration data, candidature details and examination centres chosen by candidates for the May 2026 cycle would remain valid for the re-test. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional fee will be charged. "In addition, fees already paid will be refunded to the students, and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA's internal resources," the statement added. The NTA said fresh examination dates and the revised admit card schedule would be announced through official channels in the coming days. NEET UG Probe: Rajasthan SOG Investigates Circulation of 410-question 'guess Paper' Ahead of Exam.

Centre Scraps NEET-UG 2026 Amid Paper Leak Row

In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 12, 2026

NEET-UG, the single entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses across India, was conducted on May 3 in pen-and-paper mode across over 5,400 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Around 22.79 lakh students appeared for the examination.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)