New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Taking a jibe at the Congress, senior BJP leader Sushil Modi on Wednesday said that India is already united, so the Bharat Jodo Yatra is intended to unite the party.

Earlier on Tuesday, Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh asked Lalu should join the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' for some time as it would send a good message. To which the BJP leader said, "If Digvijay Singh requests Lalu Yadav to join the Congress Jodo Yatra, he can call him because Congress is running the government in Bihar. Nitish Kumar will also go for the rally on Thursday. But such trips will not make any difference".

Sushil Modi slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that he did not have the courage to go to Gujarat and Himachal, adding, "Rahul Gandhi knows that taking the rally to Gujarat won't yield any results, this rally is for uniting the Congress party".

The BJP leader claimed that in the last 10 years people have been leaving the Congress party. "The party is a sinking ship and no matter who joins the journey, its ship will surely sink", he added.

Sushil Modi further added that the RJD supremo joining the rally won't send a message, but an impactful message will be sent only when Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal or KCR join the party. "Congress has been talking about uniting the opposition party but has been seeking support from their alliance itself", he said.

The BJP leader lambasted the Congress over their presidential elections and said, "The party would elect a president whose power would remain in the hands of Rahul Gandhi and the decisions making power would be with the Gandhi family". (ANI)

