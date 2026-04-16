Howrah, West Bengal [India], April 16 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday lost his cool after TMC workers interrupted the road show in the Bali assembly constituency of Howrah district, organised in support of BJP candidate Sanjay Singh.

Adhikari, the BJP candidate for both the Nandigram and Bhabanipur constituencies, could be seen lashing out at TMC workers as they raised the slogan 'Jai Bangla' in the rally.

Also Read | Parliament Special Session 2026: Major Uproar on Cards in House on April 16; Centre, Opposition Set To Clash Over Delimitation Bill.

"I was campaigning peacefully with approximately 5,000 supporters. But some Trinamool supporters deliberately raised provocative slogans, attempting to disrupt the atmosphere. I demand the immediate removal of the Bali Police Station OC," Adhikari said.

Adhikari is set to contest in two constituencies, taking on TMC heavyweights in both areas. Adhikari is defending Nandigram from TMC's Pabitra Kar, whereas in Bhabanipur, he faces off against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Election Set for April 17; House to Convene at 11 AM.

Bhabanipur constituency is witnessing a repeat clash between the sitting MLA and Trinamool Congress candidate Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

In 2021, Suvendu Adhikari, who took on Mamata Banerjee in a straight head-on contest, ended up being victorious by 1,956 votes, while receiving 1,10,764 against TMC's supremo's 1,08,808.

While Suvendu's win margin decreased in 2021 against Mamata Banerjee, he won by a gigantic margin of 81,230 votes against CPI candidate Abdul Kabir Sekh in 2016. Adhikari on one end received 134,623 votes, meanwhile, 53,393 electors voted for Sekh.

However, 2026 will also witness another Suvendu Adhikari vs Mamata Banerjee showdown, as the West Bengal LoP this time has challenged the TMC supremo in her own bastion, the Bhabanipur seat, which she has held since 2011.

In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls.

West Bengal is set to undergo polling on April 23 and 29, respectively, followed by counting on May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)