New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha is set to elect its new Deputy Chairman on Friday, April 17, under Rule 7 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Upper House of Parliament.

The official proceedings are scheduled to commence at 11:00 AM, immediately after the papers/reports are laid on the table of the House, marking a critical moment for legislative coordination as the House navigates a complex session.

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The election for this top parliamentary position has been vacant since Harivansh Narayan Singh's term ended on April 9.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu nominated Harivansh Narayan Singh as a Member of the Rajya Sabha, according to a Gazette notification.

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The office of the Deputy Chairman is a constitutional necessity under Article 89(2) of the Indian Constitution. While the Vice President of India serves as the Ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the Deputy Chairman is elected from among the members of the House to perform the duties of the Chair in the absence of the Chairman.

The Deputy Chairman presides over the sittings of the Rajya Sabha when the Chairman is absent, exercises the same powers as the Chairman while presiding, including the maintenance of order and interpretation of the Rules of Procedure.

Though elected as a representative of a political party, the Deputy Chairman is expected to function with impartiality once in the Chair.

The Deputy Chairman election follows a specific parliamentary procedure involving several key stages.

Any member may give notice of a motion that another member be chosen as the Deputy Chairman. This notice must be seconded by a third member and accompanied by a statement by the candidate expressing willingness to serve.

The motions are moved in the order in which they were received. If a motion is carried, the person named is declared elected, and no further motions are put to the vote. The election is decided by a simple majority of the members present and voting.

As the 11 AM bell rings this Friday, all eyes will be on the treasury and opposition benches to see who will emerge to help steer the "Council of States" through its upcoming legislative challenges. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)