Agartala, Jul 23 (PTI) The Janajati Morcha, the BJP's tribal wing in Tripura, will commence its campaign next month for the elections to the autonomous district council, a party functionary said on Wednesday.

The tribal wing of the saffron party will hold a mega rally here on August 9 to mark the International Day of the World's Indigenous People and garner support for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls, he said.

"Following instruction from the leadership, Janajati Morcha leaders held a meeting at the party headquarters here on Monday. We decided that the Janajati Morcha, with help from the party, will organise a mega rally in the capital on August 9 to mark world indigenous people's day", BJP's senior tribal leader Rebati Tripura said.

Janajati Morcha's state president Parimal Debbarma could not attend the meeting due to his ailing health condition, he said.

Rebati Tripura said party leaders from each ST-reserved assembly constituency will join the rally.

The northeastern state has 20 ST-reserved seats.

"The participants belonging to all the 19 tribes will wear traditional attire and they will join the procession and play their traditional musical instruments", he said.

The rally will also highlight the BJP government's welfare activities for the tribal people in the past seven years, he said, adding that this will also mark the beginning of the party campaign for next year's elections to the tribal council.

The elections to the 30-member TTAADC are due in June next year.

In the last elections in 2021, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) contested the elections independently and won 18 seats of the council.

The BJP won ten seats while its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) could not win a single constituency.

