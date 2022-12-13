Aligarh (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) The BJP's youth wing and some Hindu outfits on Tuesday "postponed" their planned march against the 'Black Day' protest organised by a section of students at the Aligarh Muslim University on the anniversary of the Babri Mosque demolition.

The decision was taken after hectic parleys between district officials and organisers of the proposed march which was to be taken out this afternoon, officials said.

Security at the entry points of the AMU campus was beefed up in the wake of the threat by Hindu organisations to take out a march at the AMU campus against last Tuesday's protest.

Following a complaint, an FIR was lodged on the evening of December 10 against two AMU students under the relevant sections of the IPC for organising the “Black Day" protest inside the AMU campus on December 6.

City vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Amit Goswami told reporters that their protest march has been "temporarily put off " for a week after they received an assurance from the police that proper action will be taken against the students involved in the December 6 protest.

Additional City Magistrate Sanjay Mishra said that the protest march by some Hindu right-wing organisations has been postponed and action against organisers of 'black day' at AMU would be taken after full investigations are completed.

Goswami alleged the group of AMU students by their action had challenged the Constitution of the land and had thus also cast aspersions on the supremacy of the apex court which has already given its final verdict on the Ayodhya dispute.

He also alleged that the protesters had used objectionable language against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and had hurt Hindu sentiments.

