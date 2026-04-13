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In a shocking incident in Jaipur, two police personnel have been suspended for alleged negligence in handling a molestation case involving a pregnant woman in the Malviya Nagar area. The action was taken against Assistant Sub-Inspector Mahesh Chand and Head Constable Angadram, who was the initial investigating officer. Departmental proceedings have also been initiated against both officials.

The case stems from an incident reported on March 25 near Sector 9 in Malviya Nagar, where the woman alleged she was followed and molested in a public lane around 6:10 pm. According to her complaint, the accused approached her from behind, grabbed her and touched her inappropriately before fleeing the scene. Jaipur Harassment Case: CCTV Shows Man Molesting Pregnant Woman in Malviya Nagar; Police Begin Investigation.

Jaipur Molestation Case: Pregnant Woman Attacked, 2 Police Personnel Suspended

A disturbing case has surfaced where a pregnant woman was allegedly followed, groped and molested on road in broad daylight in Jaipur. Two police personnel were suspended on Sunday for alleged negligence in handling the case. Assistant sub-inspector Mahesh Chand and head… pic.twitter.com/Fr0Yd4mOn4 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) April 13, 2026

Police officials said the situation escalated when the woman raised an alarm, prompting the accused to threaten her with a stone before escaping. A case was registered at Jawahar Circle Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Given the seriousness of the case, the investigation was later transferred to the Station House Officer. Multiple teams, including the District Special Team (DST), were formed to track down the accused. Mumbai Shocker: School Peon Arrested for Molesting 5-Year-Old; Management Silent for 20 Days, CEO Absconding.

Investigators scanned CCTV footage across nearly a 3 km radius from the crime scene, mapped possible escape routes and used technical surveillance inputs to identify the suspect. Police have also deployed teams to apprehend the accused and another individual suspected of providing him shelter.

Officials said the suspension of the two personnel underscores accountability lapses in the initial handling of the case, even as efforts continue to arrest those involved.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).