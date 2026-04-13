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Protests by factory workers in Noida turned violent on Monday, bringing focus back to long-standing labour issues, including low wages, long working hours and poor workplace conditions. What began as a peaceful demonstration quickly escalated into clashes, with incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported in Phase-2 and Sector 60.

The unrest has highlighted growing frustration among workers employed in Noida’s industrial belt, many of whom say their demands have been ignored for years. Despite recent assurances from authorities, workers took to the streets, demanding immediate action on key issues affecting their livelihoods.

Salary Hike Tops the List of Demands

At the core of the protests is the demand for higher wages. Workers argue that current salaries in Uttar Pradesh, averaging around INR 13,000 per month, are insufficient to meet basic living expenses. The issue has intensified after neighbouring Haryana increased minimum wages to nearly INR 19,000, widening the pay gap and fuelling resentment. Why Noida Protest Turned Violent: Check Demands of Workers.

Protest Over Wage Hike Turns Violent in Noida, Vehicles Torched

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Vehicles and properties vandalised and stones pelted in Phase 2 of Noida where a large number of employees of a company gathered in protest over their demands for a salary increment. Heavy Police deployment made here to bring the situation under control.… pic.twitter.com/1B0axJZSBN — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026

Demand for 8-Hour Workday

Another major demand is the enforcement of an 8-hour workday. Many workers claim they are routinely made to work up to 12 hours without adequate compensation, leading to physical exhaustion and declining quality of life. They are calling for strict implementation of labour laws governing working hours.

Overtime Pay and Fair Compensation

Workers are also demanding proper overtime pay. Several protesters allege they are either underpaid or not compensated at all for extra hours worked. They insist that fair wages for overtime should be mandatory across all industrial units. Noida Techie Death: CEO Lokesh M Removed, SIT Formed on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s Orders To Probe Software Engineer Yuvraj Mehta’s Death.

Better Working Conditions and Safety

Concerns over workplace safety, especially for women, have also been raised. Workers have cited lack of proper safety measures, delayed meal breaks and inadequate facilities at factories. They are seeking safer environments and stricter compliance with labour regulations.

Grievance Redressal and Benefits

Protesters are demanding improved grievance redressal systems, annual bonuses, weekly holidays and better enforcement of workers’ rights. Many say their complaints often go unheard, leading to growing dissatisfaction.

The scale of the protests indicates that the demands go beyond wages, reflecting a broader call for dignity, fairness and better working conditions in Noida’s industrial sector.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 05:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).