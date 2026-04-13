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The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 season reaches a critical juncture tonight as the undefeated Peshawar Zalmi take on the second-placed Multan Sultans. Match 22 of the tournament, held at the National Stadium in Karachi, features the two most consistent sides of the campaign thus far. With both teams having won four out of their five opening fixtures, the winner of this contest will secure the outright top spot on the points table. PSL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Each Team Can Reach the Knockouts.

For fans following the action globally, several digital and traditional broadcasting platforms are providing live coverage. Here is the comprehensive guide on how to watch the match in various regions.

PZ vs MS Live Streaming and Telecast in Pakistan

Cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan have multiple options for both television and digital viewing. The league’s broadcast rights are distributed across several sports-dedicated networks.

TV Channels: The match will be telecast live on A Sports, PTV Sports, Geo Super, and Ten Sports.

Digital Streaming: Fans can stream the game live on the Tapmad, Tamasha, and Myco apps. These platforms often provide high-definition streams with various subscription tiers, some of which offer free viewing with advertisements.

PSL 2026 International Broadcast Details

The PSL has a significant global footprint, with official broadcast partners in major cricket-playing nations.

Region TV Channel Digital Streaming United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket / Ary Digital Sky Go / Ary Plus USA & Canada Willow TV Willow Sports / YuppTV Middle East (MENA) Cricbuzz TV Cricbuzz / Starzplay / Switch TV Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports Bangladesh T Sports Tapmad Sri Lanka Dialog TV Tapmad / Dialog ViU

PZ vs MS Match Details and Timings

Fixture: Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans (Match 22)

Date: Monday, 13 April 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST (7:00 PM PKT)

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi Top-of-the-Table Battle

Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, enter the match with a slight psychological advantage as the only side yet to lose a game this season. However, the Multan Sultans, captained by Ashton Turner have a historically superior head-to-head record, winning 11 of the 18 encounters between these two franchises. Daryl Mitchell Follows Ravi Ashwin's Advice, Walks Away As Usman Tariq Pauses While Bowling During PSL 2026 Match (Watch Video)

With Karachi’s surface averaging a first-innings total of 173 so far this season, a high-scoring thriller is anticipated. The dew factor in the second innings is expected to play a significant role, making the toss a vital moment for both captains.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 06:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).