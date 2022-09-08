Kolkata, Sep 8 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari faced black flag protests on Thursday during a rally at Tarakeswar in Hooghly district.

A police officer said a group of people waved black flags at the procession, prompting the saffron party members to charge the agitators.

The situation, however, was soon brought under control, he said.

BJP activists claimed that TMC workers were trying to disrupt the rally, which was held to flay the TMC regime over allegations of corruption, with senior leader Rahul Sinha also alleging that the participants were also pelted with stones.

A senior TMC leader, however, denied the allegations.

Sinha claimed, "The TMC is scared, the party can sense the swelling public anger against its establishment. They are resorting to violence, targeting BJP leaders like Suvendu Adhikari. But people are with us."

Saffron party members have been taking out rallies in various parts of the state as precursor to mega 'Nabanna Abhijan' – march to secretariat – on September 13, seeking ouster of "scam-tainted" TMC leaders.

Adhikari was not available for comment.

Rebuffing Sinha's allegation, TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said it was the BJP that engineered the disturbances in Tarakeshwar during the day.

"The BJP knows it has no support base. Hence they are desperate to foment disturbances and create lawlessness in Bengal. TMC activists were not involved in any way in today's incident," Sen insisted.

He also said that the "people of the state are with TMC and communal, fascist forces like the BJP would find no place in West Bengal despite their diabolical conspiracies to dislodge the democratically elected Mamata Banerjee government".

