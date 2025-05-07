New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) There will be a power blackout from 8-8.15 pm across Lutyens' Delhi on Wednesday as part of the nationwide civil defence mock drill, the New Delhi Municipal Council has announced.

"All residents are requested to please cooperate and bear with the situation," an NDMC official said.

The blackout drill will not involve hospitals, dispensaries, Rashtrapati Bhawan, PMO, metro stations and other important establishments, the official said.

