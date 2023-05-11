Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 11 (ANI): Director-General of Police (DGP) on Thursday said that the two main accused arrested in connection with the three low-low-intensity blasts near the Golden Temple in Amritsar over the last few days employed "low-grade explosives used in firecrackers" to make the improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for triggering the explosions.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the accused assembled the IEDs at Guru Ram Dass Inn.

Yadav further said that at least 1.1 kg of low-intensity explosives have been seized from those arrested.

"An SIT will be formed by the commissioner of Police to get to the bottom of it," he added.

DGP Yadav further revealed that out of the five accused arrested in the case Azadbir Singh, 36, a resident of the Wadala Kalan village near Baba Bakala in the Amritsar district, and Amreek Singh, 26, from the Adrian village in the Gurdaspur district, are the main accused who carried out bomb blasts.

"Other accused Sahib Singh, Harjeet Singh and Dharmendra Singh were responsible for supplying the explosives," he added.

A low-intensity blast occurred near Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas, in the vicinity of the Golden Temple in Amritsar in the early hours of Thursday, the Punjab police said.

This was the third explosion to rock the vicinity in a week.

The first blast occurred on Heritage Street on May 6 and the second on May 8. (ANI)

