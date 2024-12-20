New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday condemned the FIR against Rahul Gandhi, calling it an "blatant misuse of the provisions of criminal law."

"It is a blatant misuse of provisions of criminal law," Tewari told ANI.

He also demanded that anyone who has insulted the architect of the Constitution should resign.

"The fundamental thing is that those who advertently or inadvertently insulted the founder of the Indian Constitution, Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, must resign," he added.

His remarks comes after the Delhi police registered an FIR against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi yesterday, in connection with an alleged scuffle that took place at Parliament premises.

Tensions erupted when members of the opposition and the ruling BJP-led NDA held separate protests, resulting in a face-off. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that he was pushed, and two BJP members were injured during the incident.

Earlier, Congress MP and General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh slammed the FIR, calling it an FIR "against Ambedkar." He also alleged that the ruling party is trying to attention from Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B.R. Ambedkar.

Speaking about the FIR, the Congress MP said that the protest that led to the parliament scuffle was intentionally staged by the BJP.

"Delhi Police will do whatever the home minister will say to them... Whatever happened in front of the Makar Dwar was completely planned...The home minister insulted BR Ambedkar, and we all demanded an apology, they planned all this to distract from the issue," Ramesh told ANI.

He (the home minister) should have apologized... This FIR was not against Rahul Gandhi; this is against BR Ambedkar," he added.

On the other hand, Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, saying that "there is no bigger liar than Rahu Gandhi."

"In the country's politics, there is no bigger liar than Rahul Gandhi.. he created hooliganism by pushing Pratap Sarangh. When he realized that an FIR would be filed, he started diverting the topic and started lying. He has just been trying to divert the topic...Today, Rahul Gandhi is known for his arrogance," Singh said while speaking to the media.

