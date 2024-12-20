Bulandshahr, December 20: In a shocking incident in Bulandshahr, an 18-year-old woman was shot dead by her father while she slept after defying his wishes and continuing an affair against the family's wishes. The young woman’s wedding was cancelled when her relationship with a man from their village came to light. Despite efforts to end the affair by the family, the victim persisted. To cover up the crime, the father secretly cremated her body on the family farmland.

The case came to light on Tuesday when villagers from Shekhupur reported the woman's suspicious death to the local police, as reported by the Times of India. Initially, the family claimed that the young woman had taken her own life by shooting herself. However, further investigation raised doubts about the family’s story, leading to the detention of her father, brother, and uncle for questioning. Police were later informed that the body had been cremated without notifying authorities, a red flag that prompted further scrutiny. Meerut Honour Killing: Man Strangles Minor Sister on Road Over Interfaith Love, Disturbing Murder Video Surfaces.

Upon questioning, the victim's father, Naveen Kumar, broke down and confessed to the crime. He revealed that the family had arranged the victim's marriage to a man in Sikandrabad, but her ongoing affair with a man from their village angered him. Despite attempts to end the relationship and control her actions, the victim continued communicating with her lover, which led to a violent confrontation. In a fit of rage, Kumar shot his daughter while she slept, then cremated her body on the family farmland to destroy evidence. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Upset Over Son’s Second Marriage, Man Kills Six-Year-Old Boy Grandson in Lalitpur.

According to a report by The Times of India, the accused has now been booked for murder and the disappearance of evidence. The remains of the victim were recovered from the farmland and sent for forensic testing to confirm the cause of death. Police are continuing their investigation into the case, as the father faces charges related to the tragic crime.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

