Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 18 (ANI): TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said on Wednesday that the Calcutta High Court's order today to restart MGNREGA in Bengal is a "blow to the BJP's politics of revenge" and said that the Court's directive today is a "step" toward restoring justice.

In a post on X, Banerjee said on Wednesday, "The Calcutta High Court's order today to restart MGNREGA in Bengal is a blow to the BJP's politics of revenge. Unable to accept the people's mandate in 2021, the BANGLA BIRODHI BJP froze MGNREGA funds and choked off rural employment. This wasn't governance - It was revenge and retribution. The Court's directive today to resume the scheme from August 1, 2025 is a step toward restoring justice.

"We welcome it. We made a promise to the people of Bengal - that we would fight for their rights with every ounce of strength in our bodies and we reaffirm our commitment to fight for Bengal against the ZAMINDARS in every forum, at every level"

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to resume disbursal of MGNREGA funds in West Bengal from August 1, while allowing the Union government to set necessary safeguards to prevent corruption.

The matter will come up for further hearing after August 15.

Between 2022-23 and 2025-26, Bengal was supposed to receive allocations. From 2016 to the next six years, West Bengal was allocated ₹50,593 crore under the 100 Days Work Scheme (MGNREGA). Allegations of irregularities surfaced in works amounting to only ₹9.20 crore, against which action was also taken.

All related documents and records have been submitted to the Ministry of Rural Development.

The court highlighted that the 100-day work scheme is a long-term, centrally funded project where money is directly transferred to workers' bank accounts. It stressed the importance of resuming the scheme in the public interest

A division bench led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam observed that while instances of fund misuse had been proven in four districts, the suspension of the entire scheme for three years was unjustifiable.

BJP leader Amit Malviya welcomed the HC Verdict calling it a huge blow to the Mamata Banerjee government.

"In a landmark ruling, the Calcutta High Court has ordered that the MGNREGA scheme in West Bengal must restart from 1st August 2025 -- a huge blow to the Mamata Banerjee government and a massive win in the fight against corruption. Here's what the verdict means: The scheme cannot be kept in abeyance indefinitely just because the State misused it. Control will now rest with the Central Government for strict monitoring -- Mamata Banerjee will no longer be able to loot. No retrospective payments -- only genuine beneficiaries will receive fresh entitlements. All recovered money from the scam will go to the Consolidated Fund of India, not to TMC's coffers. Since the Act itself hasn't been scrapped, the benefits must reach the poor -- and the Court has ensured that they will. This is a tight slap on TMC's corruption-ridden governance. The poor of Bengal will now get what is rightfully theirs. But make no mistake -- Mamata Banerjee will do everything to stall its implementation... because she cannot tolerate a system she cannot manipulate," he posted on X.

The Trinamool Congress also welcomed the verdict claiming that it vindicates the party's stand.

"The Calcutta High Court has directed the Centre to resume MGNREGA in Bengal from August 1, a clear acknowledgment of the injustice faced by 59 lakh job card holders. Under the leadership of Smt. Mamata Banerjee and Shri Abhishek Banerjee. We fought relentlessly against this discrimination. Today's verdict vindicates our stand, and marks a crucial victory for Bengal's people," the TMC posted on X. (ANI)

