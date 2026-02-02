New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Monday will take up the discussion on the President's Address, with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal set to move the motion to thank the President for her address to the joint sitting of Parliament on January 28.

According to the list of business, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya will second the motion.

Also Read | Gujarat Rabies Case: Man Seen Crawling on All Fours, 'Barking' and Attacking Family in Banaskantha, Hospitalised (Watch Video).

The House has allotted 18 hours for the discussion, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply on February 4 (Wednesday).

The Lok Sabha will convene at 11 am today to address a packed agenda.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, February 02, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reply on February 11.

At an all-party meeting held on January 27, opposition parties urged discussions on a range of issues, including the restoration of MGNREGA, the ongoing SIR of poll rolls, and the UGC controversy.

The Budget session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha, her ninth consecutive Union Budget.

Asserting that the Union Budget 2026-27 is driven by "Yuvashakti" and based on "three kartavyas," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed seven high-speed rail corridors, new dedicated freight corridors, and the operationalisation of 20 national waterways over the next five years as part of the Union Budget.

The Union Budget has outlined a major push for environmentally sustainable passenger transport, proposing the development of seven high-speed rail corridors across key urban and economic centres. These corridors will act as growth connectors, cutting travel time, reducing emissions, and supporting regional development. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)