India News | BMC Announces 30-hour Water Shutdown Across Mumbai for Tunnel Works

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a planned 30-hour water supply shutdown across several parts of the city between May 5 and May 6, 2026, to facilitate critical water tunnel connection and related maintenance works under its Water Supply Project.

According to the civic body's public release, the operation involves commissioning of the water tunnel from Amar Mahal (Hedgewar Udyan) to Wadala (Pratiksha Nagar), Paral (AMT-1), Trombay Reservoir (AMT-2), and Turbhe High Level Reservoir. As part of the project, a 1800 mm diameter water channel supplying the Turbhe High Level Reservoir will be connected to another 1800 mm line, along with supplementary works.

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The BMC said the 1800 mm Turbhe High Level channel and the 1200 mm Turbhe Low Level channel will remain shut during the maintenance window.

The shutdown will be effective from Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 10 am to Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 4 pm, totalling 30 hours. During this period, water supply will be fully suspended in some areas, while several localities will receive low-pressure supply.

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The civic body stated, "Citizens of the concerned departments should store the required amount of water in advance. Water should be used sparingly during the shutdown period."

Areas to be affected are F North Division: Pratiksha Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Shanti Nagar, H. M. Marg, K. D. Gaikwad Nagar, Wadala Truck Terminus, New Cough Parade, Alameda Complex (water shutdown on May 6). Shiv (East) and Shiv (West) will receive low-pressure supply.

The F South Division, L Division and M East Division will remain affected on May 6. M West Division, N Division and surrounding areas will face a shutdown on May 5 and low pressure on May 6.

The BMC has appealed to citizens to store adequate water in advance and use it judiciously during the shutdown period. (ANI)

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