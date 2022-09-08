Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) With the 10-day Ganesh festival coming to an end on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has made elaborate arrangements for the immersion of idols of the deity at various locations in the city by setting up inspection towers and appointing lifeguards, among other things.

The festival dedicated to the elephant-headed god had begun on August 31.

In a release issued on Thursday evening, the civic body said that it is ready with all the facilities for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols at 73 natural and 162 artificial water bodies across the city in view of Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of the festival.

Girgaon Chowpatty (beach) in south Mumbai is one of the major spots for immersion of popular idols like Lalbaugcha Raja.

Stating that about 10,000 civic personnel and officials will be on working in the city on Friday, the civic body said the Ganpati immersion processions from Girgaon chowpatty in south Mumbai will be live telecast.

The BMC has set up 188 control rooms in 24 civic wards across for the Ganesh festival, it said, adding that 786 lifeguards will be deputed at the various immersion points. Also, 188 first aid centres will be set up and 83 ambulances will be arranged at key locations.

The civic body has arranged 45 motor boats and 39 German barges for the immersion of Ganesh idols, while 48 inspection towers have been erected and barricades have been put some place for safety reasons, the release said.

For improved visibility at immersion points, 3,069 flood lights and 71 searchlights have been installed and 211 reception rooms created for better coordination, it added.

The BMC said it has arranged 357 'kalash' (large containers) for the collection of 'nirmalya' (offerings such as garlands, flowers, leaves) and 287 vehicles for ferrying this matter that will be used for making organic manure. For the convenience of the devotees, 134 temporary toilets will be set up at various locations.

At various chowpatties (beaches), 460 thick iron plates have been made available so that vehicles arriving for immersion of idols do not get stuck in the sand and the process is carried out smoothly.

The civic body also appealed to the citizens to take care of their children during the immersion process and cautiously venture into the sea considering the tides.

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains on September 9 and 10, the BMC advised the citizens to take due precaution during the immersion.

A few years ago, several people suffered injuries during the procession on city beaches after were bitten by jellyfish and stingrays. In view of that, the civic body said that if bitten by these fish, people should clean the affected body part first and apply ice on it. Gently apply pressure on the bitten part using a clean cloth so that there won't be heavy bleeding, it said.

People should not panic in case of the fish bite and they should visit the first medical aid centres of the civic body at the chowpatties, the release said.

