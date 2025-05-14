Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) The Mumbai civic body on Wednesday invited bids for bio-remediation of legacy waste at the Deonar dumping ground, with the estimated contract valued at over Rs 2,368 crore.

Bio-remediation uses micro-organisms or plants to degrade or remove pollutants from the environment by converting them into less harmful or nontoxic forms.

As per the tender documents, the scope of the project includes bio-remediation of 185 lakh tonnes of legacy waste along with the disposal of excavated, processed, and segregated material and reclamation of 110 hectares of land.

The contract period is set for three years, which includes the time for mobilisation and the monsoon period, as per the tender document.

Deonar is one of the oldest dumping grounds in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai.

Opposition parties reacted strongly to the development, noting that the state government, just four months ago, directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to clear the Deonar dumping site land through on-site scientific treatment.

"Helping the Seth ji make a profit by dumping people in a landfill, this is truly a Kachra Seth Sarkar! The shameless Adani sarkar has got the @mybmc to float a 2368 crore rupees tender for Deonar dumping ground," Congress Mumbai North Central MP and city Congress president Varsha Gaikwad stated on X.

She said norms mandate that even after closing the dumping sites, human settlement should not be allowed for at least 15 years.

"The Maharashtra government will do anything to please the Seth, so what if it requires sending Dharavikars to die in a dumping ground!" Gaikwad added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray alleged that the BMC has imposed "Adani Tax" on Mumbai in the form of "waste management fee".

He claimed the BMC has forcefully taken over a parcel of land in Mumbai, now linked to the Adani Group, for relocating around 50,000 residents from the Dharavi slum cluster under the Redevelopment Project.

He claimed that the cost of cleaning and managing this land is being passed on to Mumbai residents.

"Why should Mumbai be made to pay to clean up a parcel of land snatched by the Adani Group?" Thackeray stated.

