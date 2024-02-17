Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): In collaboration with various Animal Welfare Organizations, the Veterinary Health Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has launched an extensive mass anti-rabies vaccination drive.

This initiative, operating under the umbrella of the 'Mumbai Rabies Elimination Project,' aims to protect public health and promote the well-being of stray dogs, stated an official release by the BMC.

The Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal and Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr. (Mrs.) Ashwini Joshi, are overseeing various animal welfare activities run by BMC.

Providing detailed information on these initiatives, the General Manager of the Veterinary Department and Deonar Abattoir slaughterhouse, Dr Kalimpasha Pathan stated, "this initiative aims to mitigate the spread of rabies, a fatal viral disease that poses significant risks to both human and animal populations. Rabies is a preventable viral disease transmitted through the saliva of infected animals, primarily through bites. Stray dogs, often vulnerable to the disease due to lack of proper care and vaccination, represent a significant reservoir for rabies transmission in urban areas."

According to the 2014 census, the number of stray dogs in the Mumbai metropolis is approximately 95 thousand. Since September 2023, around 25 thousand stray dogs have been vaccinated. As a result, by the end of March 2024, approximately 70 percent of the dogs will be vaccinated.

The mass vaccination campaign is being conducted by a team of trained professionals equipped with safe and effective rabies vaccines. Vaccination teams will strategically move across the city to ensure accessibility and coverage of stray dog populations in various neighbourhoods. This campaign underscores our commitment to public health and animal welfare by preventing human rabies deaths, protecting animal welfare and enhancing community safety.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urges all residents to actively support this crucial public health initiative by ensuring their pets are up-to-date on rabies vaccination. Additionally, residents are encouraged to report any stray dogs to designated authorities for vaccination.

The collaboration with organizations like Janice Smith Animal Welfare Trust, Youth Organization in Defense of Animals, Universal Animal Welfare Society, and Utkarsh Global Foundation is pivotal in carrying out this work in the city. Together, we can collaboratively build a safer and healthier community for both humans and animals, the BMC stated. (ANI)

