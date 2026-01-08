New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): A massive fire broke out early Thursday in a plastic and polythene warehouse near the Kapashera Rajokri border in the national capital, which also affected nearby slum areas.

The fire department received the information about the incident at around 4:30 AM and immediately dispatched teams to the site.

According to officials, 24 fire tenders are currently engaged in extinguishing the blaze, which authorities said is being brought under control.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further information is still awaited. (ANI)

