Jaipur, Feb 22 (PTI) The bodies of an 18-year old youth and a minor girl were found in an artificial pond in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, police said.

According to preliminary investigation, it appears to be a case of suicide, police said.

The girl's brother, in a police complaint, has claimed that his sister and the youth, identified as Dinesh, were in a relationship, said police.

Poice said that after the post-mortem, the bodies, found in Lukhu village, were handed over to the relatives.

A case has been registered under section 174 (suicide) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), police said.

